KC plans tiny homes for homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials are planning to create a village of up to 150 tiny homes to provide housing for residents who are currently homeless.

The homes in the village would range from single person up to family size, officials said Wednesday. The city is seeking a site for the village that would be large enough to also provide other social services to the residents, The Kansas City Star reported.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said the concept is a step toward offering Kansas City’s homeless population a sense of dignity and pride.