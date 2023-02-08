Keillor & Company come to the Bowlus this weekend

Lake Wobegon, meet Iola.
Garrison Keillor, famed storyteller/comedian and creator of the fictional idyllic Lake Wobegon through his “Prairie Home Companion” series, will be at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center Saturday evening with Keillor & Company.
Keillor will be joined by pianist Dan Choinard, vocalist Prudence Johnson and guitarist Dean Magraw for an evening of stand-up comedy, storytelling, audience song and poetry.
Keillor is best known for his “Prairie Home Companion” series, which ran for 42 years on NPR and was the basis for the 2006 movie of the same name.
It was where he invented a town called Lake Wobegon where all the children are above average, even though he himself grew up evangelical in a small separatist flock where all the children expected the imminent end of the world.
He’s busy in retirement, having written a memoir and a book of limericks and is at work on a musical and a Lake Wobegon screenplay, and he continues to do “The Writer’s Almanac” sent out daily to online subscribers.
He and his wife Jenny Lind Nilsson live in Minneapolis.
Choinard is a Minnesota-based honky-tonk pianist, concert soloist and accompanist.
Like Keillor, Choinard is a writer and host of a number of live music shows broadcast on Minnesota Public Radio and public television.
Johnson’s music career as a singer has put her on stage, in two feature films and Keillor’s national radio show.
Magraw, meanwhile, has garnered acclaim for his self-described “heavy-meadow” musical style.
He, too, has collaborated with Keillor frequently.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show sell for $17 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at bowluscenter.org.
