Kelly issues order on foster kids’ education

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order on Tuesday that will require the state to track foster children’s progress in school, shortly after having vetoed a similar bill last month.

In an annual report card detailing the academic progress and classroom struggles of children in its care, Kelly’s order will require the state Department of Education to work with the Department for Children and Families to prepare the report and submit it by January 15 of each year to the education committees in both legislative chambers, according to The Kansas City Star.

Kelly had initially vetoed the bill on June 1, saying the state couldn’t afford it.