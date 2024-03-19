 | Tue, Mar 19, 2024
Kelly touts Medicaid expansion

Speaking to Kansas lawmakers, Governor Laura Kelly noted there is ‘no valid excuse’ for not expanding Medicaid. House and Senate committees will hold hearings Wednesday on Medicaid expansion.

By

News

March 19, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly urges lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion at a news conference in Liberal. Photo by Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector

LIBERAL — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday pressured rank-and-file legislators to vote to expand Medicaid coverage to more low-income Kansans, saying there is “no valid excuse” for not supporting the policy.

Kelly, a second-term Democrat, threw down the gauntlet in a news conference in Liberal at Southwest Medical Center, Seward County’s only hospital. The first five times she tried to get the Kansas Legislature to expand Medicaid, she said, she took a bipartisan, collaborative approach.

“That hasn’t worked,” Kelly said, “so I decided this has become a political issue, so I will take a more political approach to it.”

