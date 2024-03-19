Kelly touts Medicaid expansion

LIBERAL — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday pressured rank-and-file legislators to vote to expand Medicaid coverage to more low-income Kansans, saying there is “no valid excuse” for not supporting the policy.

Kelly, a second-term Democrat, threw down the gauntlet in a news conference in Liberal at Southwest Medical Center, Seward County’s only hospital. The first five times she tried to get the Kansas Legislature to expand Medicaid, she said, she took a bipartisan, collaborative approach.

“That hasn’t worked,” Kelly said, “so I decided this has become a political issue, so I will take a more political approach to it.”