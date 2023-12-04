 | Mon, Dec 04, 2023
Kiss says farewell to touring, goes digital

Kiss closed their farewell tour on Saturday with an encore performance that revealed digital avatars of themselves. After 50 years, the band is interested in a kind of digital immortality.

December 4, 2023 - 2:49 PM

Kiss performs live. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

On Saturday night, Kiss closed out the final performance of their “The End of the Road” farewell tour at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden.

But as dedicated fans surely know — they were never going to call it quits. Not really.

During their encore, the band’s current lineup — founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer — left the stage to reveal digital avatars of themselves. After the transformation, the virtual Kiss launched into a performance of “God Gave Rock and Roll to You.”

