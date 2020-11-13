KS signs contracts for COVID testing

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas signed 11 contracts with University of Kansas Health System, Wichita State University and a collection of businesses to implement robust statewide expansion of COVID-19 testing to more rapidly identify and isolate infected people.

Gov. Laura Kelly said each would contribute to a more coordinated testing strategy starting next week that was based on assigned responsibility for testing in specific populations and counties. The project is financed with approximately $45 million in federal funding.

“Kansas is at a critical point with COVID-19,” the governor said. “Until a vaccine is widely available, one of the most important strategies to protect Kansans and ensure a promising economy is to increase testing.”