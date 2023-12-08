 | Fri, Dec 08, 2023
KSU museum features Maine artist

Kansas State University's art museum will feature the landscapes of rural Maine.

News

December 8, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Two of Neil Welliver’s works displayed at KSU’s Beach Museum are the oil paintings “Frozen Spring,” top, and “Autumn Blueberry Barren.”

MANHATTAN — Kansas State’s Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art is featuring the landscapes of rural Maine in its latest exhibition, “Neil Welliver: Maine Seasons.” 

The exhibition showcases three canvas paintings by Neil Welliver, 1929-2005, who is known for his large landscapes of rural Maine. Welliver set up his easel in the state’s woods, along its shorelines, and atop its peaks, in all seasons and all weather.

In a warmer studio, Welliver translated his painted studies into charcoal-on-paper compositions, which he stapled to a massive canvas. He traced the drawing using a sewing pouncing wheel, which left a pattern of dots on the fabric. He then began painting, starting in the upper left corner and moving across and down.

