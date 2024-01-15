 | Mon, Jan 15, 2024
LaHarpe offers health fair

LaHarpe PRIDE will offer a Health & Resource Fair at 11 a.m. Saturday. The goal is to educate residents about the many resources available to all ages, all incomes. Free immunizations also are available for such things as flu, COVID and more.

January 15, 2024 - 3:29 PM

LAHARPE — There are a lot of resources available to help people. Stacy Jackman hopes they can learn more about those options at a Health & Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at LaHarpe City Hall.

Stacy JackmanCourtesy photo

“I want people to know there are a lot of good resources in Allen County and they don’t necessarily have to drive to Kansas City or Wichita or Joplin,” she said. “And a lot of times they think something is based on income or age but it’s not.”

Jackman is organizing the event as part of the LaHarpe Pride Committee, which she and her husband, Russell, joined several months ago as a way to get more involved in their community. 

