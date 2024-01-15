LaHarpe offers health fair

LAHARPE — There are a lot of resources available to help people. Stacy Jackman hopes they can learn more about those options at a Health & Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at LaHarpe City Hall.

Stacy Jackman Courtesy photo

“I want people to know there are a lot of good resources in Allen County and they don’t necessarily have to drive to Kansas City or Wichita or Joplin,” she said. “And a lot of times they think something is based on income or age but it’s not.”

Jackman is organizing the event as part of the LaHarpe Pride Committee, which she and her husband, Russell, joined several months ago as a way to get more involved in their community.