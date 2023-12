CHANUTE — Living by the adage, “you can’t make more land,” area farmers and developers turned out in droves Monday to attend the auction of 475 acres owned by the estate of the late Mariam Mih of Chanute.

Deemed “the chance of a lifetime,” by broker Cameron Roth of Vaughn-Roth Land Brokers, Burlington, the land west of Humboldt fetched more than $3 million.

About 80 attended the event, with 14 bidding in person and one over the phone.