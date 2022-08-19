Landfill fire extinguished

A fire at the Allen County Landfill this week may have been caused by lithium batteries, Public Works Director Mitch Garner said.

There’s no way to know exactly what caused the fire, Garner said, but he suspects it may have come from batteries in a discarded toy or cell phone.

Batteries are not supposed to be thrown away, but not everyone realizes that also applies to smaller, lithium batteries found in various devices. When the trash is compacted, those batteries can create a spark that smolders and then catches the other trash on fire.