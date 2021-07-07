Lawmaker launches campaign for AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A GOP state lawmaker launched a 2022 campaign for Kansas attorney general on Tuesday, seeking to capitalize on doubts expressed by many fellow Republicans that polarizing conservative Kris Kobach can win the general election if he’s the nominee.

State Sen. Kellie Warren, a Leawood attorney, is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and was at the center of debates about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. She was a key player in the GOP-controlled Legislature’s successful efforts earlier this year to curb Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s authority and limit future governors’ power.

Three-term GOP Attorney General Derek Schmidt is running for governor, and Republicans argue that it’s vital to keep the office so that it will defend conservative state policies and challenge the actions by Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. Warren opened her campaign by describing herself as a “battle-tested conservative” in a video.