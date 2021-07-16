 | Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Lead exposure risk higher in KS water

The risk of lead exposure from drinking water is higher in Kansas and Missouri than almost any other states.

By

News

July 16, 2021 - 11:56 AM

People in Missouri and Kansas risk lead exposure from drinking water at greater rates than almost any other state, a new report found. 

The Natural Resources Defense Council released findings Thursday that as many as 12 million Americans may be receiving drinking water through lead pipes without realizing their water is contaminated. 

“There is no safe level of lead, which causes irreversible harm to people’s health, particularly for children,” a release announcing the report says. 

Related
November 20, 2019
November 4, 2019
April 4, 2019
March 27, 2019
Most Popular