Lightning crashes: A pioneer tragedy

In the early days of Woodson County, a pregnant mother and her twins died in childbirth. A simple sandstone marker remains at their gravestone, but time has worn away the letters noting their brief existence.

January 11, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Looking out over Spring Branch, one imagines the Cooks, Allens and Lewis Mitchell performing a funeral ceremony for Rebecca Mitchell. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

The pioneer life was often nothing short of impossible.

One, for instance, need only examine the brief lifespans of pregnant women and children during this time, to get a sense for the difficulty of merely existing in a world where science, medicine and communication were fledgling in comparison to today.

There is so much we take for granted.

