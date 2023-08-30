257 test scores lag below state average

Test scores for nearly all grade levels in the Iola school district lag behind the state, but the district’s curriculum director says those numbers don’t tell the full story.

If you dig into individual student scores, you’ll see year-to-year improvement, Jenna Higginbotham, the curriculum director, told USD 257 board members this week.

Last year’s third grade class appeared to struggle the most according to test results, but those students were piloting a new English language arts program and had a new team of teachers, she said. The district has since adopted the curriculum and Higginbotham wants to see how scores will change in the next couple of years.