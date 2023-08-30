 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
257 test scores lag below state average

Student achievement test scores are below the state average for Iola students, but that fails to tell the whole story, district officials said. Second-year tests have shown marked improvement.

By

Local News

August 30, 2023 - 2:14 PM

USD 257 curriculum director Jenna Higginbotham speaks Monday with Board of Education members. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Test scores for nearly all grade levels in the Iola school district lag behind the state, but the district’s curriculum director says those numbers don’t tell the full story.

If you dig into individual student scores, you’ll see year-to-year improvement, Jenna Higginbotham, the curriculum director, told USD 257 board members this week. 

Last year’s third grade class appeared to struggle the most according to test results, but those students were piloting a new English language arts program and had a new team of teachers, she said. The district has since adopted the curriculum and Higginbotham wants to see how scores will change in the next couple of years. 

