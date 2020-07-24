4-H’ers remain in hog heaven

Thursday night the 2020 4-H hog show drew a substantial crowd, and showcased some intense competition among the youth showing off their prized pigs.
Carly Dreher led the way by winning grand champion in the first round of competition, wherein her intense focus was clear in the show ring.
She’d brought along with her three pigs: Banana Peel, Auto and Bre.
