By summer, the northeast corner of the Iola square will be anchored by the red, white and blue of Crown Realty.

The Paola-based real estate company has purchased the once-stately building that began in 1901 as Iola Laundry and has since witnessed many iterations, including a pest control business.

“It will really help bring some life to this quiet corner of the square,” said Jennifer Chester, who will oversee the Iola office.