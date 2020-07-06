A spirited sendoff for 891st

Scores of supporters lined the streets around Iola’s downtown square Sunday morning for a sendoff of the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion.
The Guardsmen were leaving Iola for a yearlong deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
The Guardsmen will be in charge of assorted construction projects.
The deployment is the first for the 891st since the Battalion spent a year in Iraq in 2005.
At top, Judy and Tom Brigham waved flags as the caravan passed by. At lower left, the bus carrying the Guardsmen were escorted by a number of law enforcement vehicles and motorcyclists adorned with American flags. At lower right, members of the LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars post salute the passing caravan.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Photo by Richard Luken
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Photo by Richard Luken
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register