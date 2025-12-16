 | Tue, Dec 16, 2025
Menu Search Log in

ACC announces employee honors

Biology instructor Dr. Sherry Miller and financial aid director Kim Murry both received League for Innovation Excellence Awards at Allen Community College Friday.

By

Local News

December 16, 2025 - 1:32 PM

The 2025 Allen Community College League for Innovation Excellence Award winners, Kim Murry, left, and Dr. Sherry Miller, right, stand with college President Lyvier Leffler at the ACC Service Awards lunch Friday. Courtesy photo

Allen Community College honored several employees during its annual Service and Recognition Awards ceremony Friday.

The League for Innovation Excellence Awards took center stage, recognizing faculty and staff who demonstrate exemplary service and a commitment to innovation in learning, teaching and student success. 

This national program has celebrated innovation in community colleges for more than 50 years, and Allen has participated since 2012. This year’s honorees were Kim Murry, director of financial aid, and Dr. Sherry Miller, biology instructor.

Allen Community College and President Lyvier Leffler, right, recognizes ACC employees for their longevity, from left, Patty Latta, Melissa Sellman, Doug Desmarteau, Bobbie Haviland, Alex Simpson, Terri Fahnestock, Todd Francis and Carla Smith.Courtesy photo

In addition to the League awards, ACC recognized employees for milestone years of service:

• Todd Francis — 30 years

• Patty Latta — 25 years

• Doug Desmarteau — 20 years

• Melissa Sellman — 20 years

• Bobbie Haviland — 20 years

• Terri Fahnestock — 5 years

• Carla Smith — 5 years

• Kyle Simpson — 5 years

Peer-nominated Red Devil Awards celebrated employees who go above and beyond:

Red Devil Spirit Award — Josiah D’Albini

Red Devil Muscle Award — Jerald Johnson

Red Devil Student First Award — Nicci Denny

Red Devil Team Player Award — Nikki Peters

Red Devil Pitchfork Award — Shellie Regehr

Related
January 30, 2025
August 11, 2023
March 15, 2023
June 10, 2021
Most Popular