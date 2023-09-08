ACC career: ‘The best years of my life’

(Editor’s note: With Allen Community College set to celebrate its centennial anniversary, the Register spoke with several former Red Devils on why ACC retains a special place in their hearts. Today, we speak to Neil Crane.)

Lots of diehard sports fans can recall basketball coaching legend Bob Knight’s infamous chair toss, when he hurled a plastic chair across the court after he was whistled for a technical foul.

What nobody knows was that almost immediately after that infamous February 1985 loss to Purdue, Knight boarded a plane from Bloomington, Ind., and flew to Iola.