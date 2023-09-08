 | Fri, Sep 08, 2023
ACC career: ‘The best years of my life’

Neil Crane coached the Red Devils for 15 years. He and his wife, Roberta, treated the athletes as family, welcoming them to their home on weekends for a homemade meal

September 8, 2023 - 4:55 PM

Roberta and Neil Crane Photo by Richard Luken

(Editor’s note: With Allen Community College set to celebrate its centennial anniversary, the Register spoke with several former Red Devils on why ACC retains a special place in their hearts. Today, we speak to Neil Crane.)

Lots of diehard sports fans can recall basketball coaching legend Bob Knight’s infamous chair toss, when he hurled a plastic chair across the court after he was whistled for a technical foul.

What nobody knows was that almost immediately after that infamous February 1985 loss to Purdue, Knight boarded a plane from Bloomington, Ind., and flew to Iola.

