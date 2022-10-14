Advance voting for Nov. 8 election starts Wednesday

Kansans have until Tuesday to register for the Nov. 8 general election, with advance voting beginning Wednesday across the state.

There are several statewide races to be decided, as well as one for Allen County and other parts of Southeast Kansas in the Kansas House of Representatives.

With state lawmakers reapportioning Kansas’ voting districts, as well as Rep. Kent Thompson’s decision not to run for re-election, a new face will represent Allen County in the Statehouse next year. Alana Cloutier, a Democrat from Humboldt, faces Fred Gardner, a Republican from Garnett, for the honor.