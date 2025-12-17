Allen apprenticeship program gets boost

A state grant will pave the way for Allen Community College to kick-start an apprenticeship program for building maintenance and plumbing companies.

The $58,351.30 Kansas Department of Commerce Registered Apprenticeship Grant Project was announced by Gov. Laura Kelly Monday.

Allen was among several recipients to receive a combined $1 million.

“Through the power of apprenticeships, and investments like these, we’re able to provide workers hands-on opportunities to expand their skills as well as offer businesses a reliable and dependable workforce,” Kelly said in a press release.

“Simply put, apprenticeships are good for workers, good for businesses, and good for our state — they’re a win-win-win.”

According to the press release, the state has 4,010 active apprentices, the highest number in state history. Since 2020, the number of apprentices has improved the state’s ranking from 47th to 29th in 2024.

The funds will be used to assist Allen’s existing apprenticeship program with technical instruction, outreach, on-the-job training, marketing, staffing, partnerships and administrative costs.

The college will have one year to complete the grant activities, according to the news release

In an email to the Register, Allen President Lyvier Leffler credited Sonia Gugnani, who was hired as a newly created grant administrator, for helping secure the funding.