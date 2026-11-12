Allen faculty pen letter critical of college administrators
Allen Community College faculty members and other staffers sent to ACC trustees Tuesday a letter critical of College President Dr. Lyvier Leffler and others within the president’s cabinet.
An Allen Community College instructor presented a letter to the ACC trustees Tuesday, expressing “grave concerns” about the direction of the college under the leadership of President Dr. Lyvier Leffler and the president’s cabinet.
English instructor Susan McKinnis said the joint resolution was endorsed by 18 Faculty Senate members (six were opposed) and 34 of 39 non-faculty members (one member was opposed and four abstained from voting.)
The letter stems from the college’s announcement in October of several organizational changes, including the restructuring of the student affairs department and the combination of two vice presidential positions.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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