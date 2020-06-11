Allen reopening its doors to the public Monday

In step with the beginning of the summer term, Allen Community College trustees met Tuesday evening to take stock of a semester full of unprecedented changes that ACC has managed for the most part to gracefully weather.
At this time, all classes are on schedule to begin for the fall, but it has yet to be decided whether face-to-face classes will ultimately take place. Currently, fall enrollment is down by 12%.
ACC is reopening its doors to the public beginning Monday.
