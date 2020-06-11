Menu Search Log in

Allen reopening its doors to the public Monday

Allen Community College is reopening its facilities to the public Monday, including the school library and fitness center. Trustees are still looking at how the academic calendar for the fall classes may be affected by COVID-19.

June 11, 2020 - 9:51 AM

The Allen Community College Library. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

In step with the beginning of the summer term, Allen Community College trustees met Tuesday evening to take stock of a semester full of unprecedented changes that ACC has managed for the most part to gracefully weather.

At this time, all classes are on schedule to begin for the fall, but it has yet to be decided whether face-to-face classes will ultimately take place. Currently, fall enrollment is down by 12%.

ACC is reopening its doors to the public beginning Monday.

