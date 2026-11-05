Allen student earns FFA’s highest honor
Bodee West, a student at Allen Community College, earned an American FFA Degree
Years of hard work, leadership and dedication to agriculture recently earned Allen Community College sophomore Bodee West one of the highest honors available through the National FFA organization.
The American FFA Degree recognizes members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement through agricultural experiences, leadership development, community involvement and personal growth.
A graduate of Oklahoma Union High School in South Coffeyville, West is pursuing an agribusiness degree at Allen while balancing academics, athletics and student leadership responsibilities.
Brad Henderson – Allen Community College
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