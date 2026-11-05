Allen student earns FFA’s highest honor

Bodee West, a student at Allen Community College, earned an American FFA Degree
Allen Community College sophomore Bodee West recently received the American FFA Degree, the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization, during the 99th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Courtesy photo
by Brad Henderson – Allen Community College
Published: November 5, 2026
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Bodee West, a student at Allen Community College, earned an American FFA Degree

Years of hard work, leadership and dedication to agriculture recently earned Allen Community College sophomore Bodee West one of the highest honors available through the National FFA organization. 

The American FFA Degree recognizes members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement through agricultural experiences, leadership development, community involvement and personal growth. 

A graduate of Oklahoma Union High School in South Coffeyville, West is pursuing an agribusiness degree at Allen while balancing academics, athletics and student leadership responsibilities.

Brad Henderson – Allen Community College

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