 | Wed, May 24, 2023
Ambulance negotiations ‘positive’

Allen County and Iola officials are continuing "positive" negotiations as they attempt to rework a deal that would have the city continue to provide countywide ambulance services. They met in a private negotiating session Wednesday morning, with the Iola City Council poised to meet again Wednesday evening.

May 24, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Iola ambulance crews work a wreck. Register file photo

Allen County commissioners said they had “a very positive meeting” with Iola leaders regarding ambulance service negotiations Wednesday morning.

Afterwards, Iola officials announced the City Council was going to gather for a special meeting  of its own Wednesday evening to discuss the matter.

In the morning, the county met with Mayor Steve French, EMS Director Michael Burnett and Iola Fire Chief Corey Isbell. Also attending were Terry Call, planning and zoning director who formerly handled EMS billing for the county, and Jerry Hathaway, an attorney representing the county in the matter.

