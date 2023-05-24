Ambulance negotiations ‘positive’

Allen County commissioners said they had “a very positive meeting” with Iola leaders regarding ambulance service negotiations Wednesday morning.

Afterwards, Iola officials announced the City Council was going to gather for a special meeting of its own Wednesday evening to discuss the matter.

In the morning, the county met with Mayor Steve French, EMS Director Michael Burnett and Iola Fire Chief Corey Isbell. Also attending were Terry Call, planning and zoning director who formerly handled EMS billing for the county, and Jerry Hathaway, an attorney representing the county in the matter.