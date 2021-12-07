Another brick in the wall

It’s been decades since a new school was built in Iola, so it’s important to do it right, USD 257 board president Dan Willis said.

As students enjoy the new science building at the high school and improved HVAC systems at the middle school, and as construction continues on a new elementary school, Willis provided an update on the projects.

In particular, he talked about the challenges of masonry work during a pandemic, and why that process has been so important to the future of the building.