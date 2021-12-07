 | Tue, Dec 07, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Another brick in the wall

Construction of Iola Elementary School is near the midpoint. Masonry work has posed one of the toughest challenges.

By

Local News

December 7, 2021 - 11:08 AM

Masonry crews work on the new elementary school at Kentucky and Monroe streets. It’s been a challenge to find skilled mason workers, but more than half of the elementary school buidling is now complete and the school is still on track to be finished this summer. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

It’s been decades since a new school was built in Iola, so it’s important to do it right, USD 257 board president Dan Willis said.

As students enjoy the new science building at the high school and improved HVAC systems at the middle school, and as construction continues on a new elementary school, Willis provided an update on the projects.

In particular, he talked about the challenges of masonry work during a pandemic, and why that process has been so important to the future of the building.

Related
April 14, 2021
March 9, 2021
January 13, 2021
December 15, 2020
Most Popular