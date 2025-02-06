Area man dies in crash

GRIDLEY – The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a single-vehicle fatality accident that occurred early Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 3 miles north of Gridley.

James Dylan Lomon, 21, died at the scene, due to injuries sustained in the crash. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

At 2:20 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a vehicle accident near the intersection of Eighth and Emmer roads.

Lomon was driving northbound on Emmer Road. He crossed the opposing lane, impacted the bridge rail, travelled across the bridge and entered a wooded ditch/creek area.

A sheriff’s office press release did not list where Lomon resided or the vehicle he was driving. Social media posts indicate he was living in Burlington, but formerly lived in Yates Center.