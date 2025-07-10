Area woman dies in house fire

FORT SCOTT — A house fire on the outskirts of Fort Scott claimed the life of a female occupant Tuesday.

The State Fire Marshal’s office said in a press release that the victim, who had mobility issues, was found in her bed in the front living room.

Battling the fire in the 2200 block of Osage Road, about two miles northeast of Fort Scott, was the Scott Township Fire Department, with mutual aid from the Fort Scott Fire Department and Bourbon County Fire District No. 3.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Special agents with the Fire Marshal’s Office were called Tuesday afternoon to investigate the cause of the fire.

Initial indications were that there was nothing suspicious about the fire, according to the press release.

More information about the fire will be made after a preliminary autopsy report becomes available.