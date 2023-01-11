 | Wed, Jan 11, 2023
Bank employees give food pantry a boost

The employees pooled their money and handed over a check for $1,044 to the Community Pantry.

Local News

January 11, 2023 - 4:29 PM

Emprise Bank employees in Iola donated $1,044 to Pastor Kenyon Kaeher on behalf of the Iola Community Pantry Wednesday. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

The Iola Community Pantry gave out food to 3,599 residents in need in 2022, roughly double the amount who needed assistance a year earlier, Pastor Kenyon Kaer noted Wednesday.

“We can tell the economy isn’t doing very well,” Kaehr said. “Most of it is inflation. People are having trouble keeping up.”

The pantry, which distributes food on Tuesday evenings and Thursday mornings from its home base at the intersection of Washington and Broadway in Iola, received a much-needed boost this week from Emprise Bank employees.

