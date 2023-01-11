Bank employees give food pantry a boost

The Iola Community Pantry gave out food to 3,599 residents in need in 2022, roughly double the amount who needed assistance a year earlier, Pastor Kenyon Kaer noted Wednesday.

“We can tell the economy isn’t doing very well,” Kaehr said. “Most of it is inflation. People are having trouble keeping up.”

The pantry, which distributes food on Tuesday evenings and Thursday mornings from its home base at the intersection of Washington and Broadway in Iola, received a much-needed boost this week from Emprise Bank employees.