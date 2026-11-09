Bicycle violation leads to arrest

Iola police officers recovered a stolen bicycle after spotting a suspect using it to run a stop sign in Iola last week. The incident led to additional charges after a search warrant was executed at the suspect's home.
Published: November 9, 2026
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Iola police officers recovered a stolen bicycle after spotting a suspect using it to run a stop sign in Iola last week. The incident led to additional charges after a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home.

Iola police officers stopped Jacob Bancroft on his bicycle after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Chestnut and Broadway streets in Iola the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 4.

After a brief investigation, officers realized the bicycle was stolen, which led to them executing a search warrant in the 400 block of South Sycamore Street early Thursday. 

Officers said they found several items they believed to be stolen at the residence.

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