Bicycle violation leads to arrest
Iola police officers recovered a stolen bicycle after spotting a suspect using it to run a stop sign in Iola last week. The incident led to additional charges after a search warrant was executed at the suspect's home.
Iola police officers recovered a stolen bicycle after spotting a suspect using it to run a stop sign in Iola last week. The incident led to additional charges after a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home.
Iola police officers stopped Jacob Bancroft on his bicycle after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Chestnut and Broadway streets in Iola the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 4.
After a brief investigation, officers realized the bicycle was stolen, which led to them executing a search warrant in the 400 block of South Sycamore Street early Thursday.
Officers said they found several items they believed to be stolen at the residence.
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