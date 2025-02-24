Blue Dot club pleads for public schools

Kansas Board of Education member Jim Porter of Fredonia led a discussion Thursday with several dozen members of the Blue Dot Club, a newly-formed group sponsored by the Allen County Democrats.

Porter began the meeting clarifying his duties. “I get a lot of calls Monday mornings from people asking me to fire their football coach,” he noted with a smile. “But that’s not our job. We can’t fire coaches or school board members, and we certainly don’t choose the books in your school library.”

Instead, explained Porter, the Kansas State Board of Education focuses on four issues: district accreditation, teacher licensure, graduation requirements, and education standards.

As the board member for District 9, Porter’s district, which includes Allen County, spans as far west as McPherson and down to Baxter Springs in the southeast corner of the state. There are 10 districts, each one represented by a board member who serves a four-year term. Each district comprises four contiguous senatorial districts. Porter is the longest serving member on the board, first elected in 2015.

And while the Kansas State Board of Education’s responsibilities seem fairly benign, Porter noted that the board is “in constant conflict with the Kansas legislature,” as lawmakers propose hundreds of bills each year in perpetual attempts to modify how Kansas educates students.

PORTER began his remarks with humor, but the tone quickly turned somber. “What’s going to happen to our schools if the Department of Education gets abolished?,” asked Connie Brown. The Trump administration and Elon Musk’s DOGE have already begun cutting the department’s funding, with President Trump recently calling the Dept. of Education a “con job.”

Porter, who describes himself as an unapologetic advocate of public education, noted that many legal aspects of schooling, including special education, are already established.

“The law and the regulations don’t change,” said Porter. “So we’re going to have to depend on the courts. That’s not very comforting. But we intend to continue to monitor and review and expect school districts to follow the law, unless the law changes. And then we’ll have to make some decisions.” Erin Dix speaks Thursday at a meeting of the newly formed Allen County Blue Dots club. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Erin Dix, a registered nurse who lives in Iola, expressed anxiety over a bill in the Kansas Senate that would establish vouchers for parents whose children aren’t in public schools.

Porter shared her concerns. “This is where I say things that get me in trouble,” said Porter. “Your tax dollars would go to private schools for kids who are already enrolled in private schools because their parents can afford it. It appears to be welfare for the wealthy.”

Dix urged Porter to stand up for public schools in rural Kansas. “I’m very scared right now,” she said, visibly distraught. “I have a child who’s disabled, and we don’t have the tax base in small areas like Iola to fund our schools. We are all in this together in Kansas, and we need to start acting like it. And we need you and other Republicans to stand up and tell them that what they’re doing is wrong.”

Porter’s response? “You’re making my points for me,” he said. “Public money ought to go to public schools. Period.”

SEVERAL OTHER issues dominated the group’s discussion. When addressing a shortage of teachers across the state, Porter admitted pay is a problem. “People need to be paid a living wage,” he said.

“But they also need to be respected and supported. You need to feel when you go to work that you’re appreciated for being there. And it’s difficult to do that when all you hear on national news is people criticizing teachers. There are legislative leaders in our own state who take every possible opportunity to denigrate teachers. That is a major contributor to teachers leaving their positions.”

Porter pointed to several recent initiatives the Kansas State Board of Education has promoted, like allowing paraprofessionals to earn their degree as they teach. The Visiting Scholars program was also created to accommodate individuals who can provide unique educational experiences but don’t hold a teaching license.