Bourbon Co. crash kills Missouri man

A Missouri man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in rural Bourbon County Wednesday evening.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Nathaniel N. Morehead, 44, Milan, Mo., was the passenger in a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Heath A. Baker, 36, Nevada, Mo. Troopers said the Jeep collided with a 2019 Toyota Rav4 driven by Rebecca L. Shinn, 75, Uniontown, who was headed westbound and turned south onto K-3 Highway from U.S. 54.
Morehead was declared dead at the scene.
Baker and Shinn were both taken to the hospital. Troopers said Baker suffered a suspected serious injury; Shinn’s injuries were described as minor.
A juvenile also was a passenger with Baker. Information about the juvenile was not released.
Shinn was wearing a seat belt, troopers said; Baker and Morehead were not.
