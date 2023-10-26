 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Bourbon Co. crash kills Missouri man

A crash near Uniontown Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a Missouri man. He was a passenger in one of the two vehicles.

Local News

October 26, 2023 - 3:21 PM

A Missouri man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in rural Bourbon County Wednesday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Nathaniel N. Morehead, 44, Milan, Mo., was the passenger in a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Heath A. Baker, 36, Nevada, Mo. Troopers said the Jeep collided with a 2019 Toyota Rav4 driven by Rebecca L. Shinn, 75, Uniontown, who was headed westbound and turned south onto K-3 Highway from U.S. 54.

Morehead was declared dead at the scene.

Baker and Shinn were both taken to the hospital. Troopers said Baker suffered a suspected serious injury; Shinn’s injuries were described as minor.

A juvenile also was a passenger with Baker. Information about the juvenile was not released.

Shinn was wearing a seat belt, troopers said; Baker and Morehead were not.

