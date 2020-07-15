Menu Search Log in

Brocker: Out to get things done

Iola real estate agent John Brocker is hoping to return to the Allen County Commission. He served as a commissioner for about nine months in 2018.

July 15, 2020

John Brocker

A businessman and real estate agent by trade, John Brocker is running for county commission District 3, looking to serve his first full four-year term in office.

“I’ve always promoted things that would help Iola,” he said, and “one of the reasons I’m running is to give back to the community.”

“I’ve been involved in politics for a long, long time,” he added, and is proud, for example, of his recent accomplishments on the hospital board.

