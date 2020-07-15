Building price tag feels pandemic’s pinch

The coronavirus pandemic has bumped up the costs for a new science and technology center at Iola High School, which in turn means architects have had to bump down a few of their plans.

The changes, though, were minor and do not affect the integrity of the building.

The USD 257 school board on Monday approved a maximum cost of $6,279,196 for the construction. When added to expenses already charged, such as for demolition and dirt work, the total cost of the project will be right at $7,288,693.