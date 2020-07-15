Menu Search Log in

Building price tag feels pandemic’s pinch

Architects have slightly modified plans for the Iola High School science building to hold down costs because the COVID-19 pandemic has affected some prices. The project was modified to include a slightly shorter building height and reduced metal overhang, to save costs on masonry and metal.

By

Local News

July 15, 2020 - 10:15 AM

An artist’s rendering of the new science and technology building. The project was modified to include a slightly shorter building height and reduced metal overhang, to save costs on masonry and metal. Photo by SJCF Architects

The coronavirus pandemic has bumped up the costs for a new science and technology center at Iola High School, which in turn means architects have had to bump down a few of their plans.

The changes, though, were minor and do not affect the integrity of the building.

The USD 257 school board on Monday approved a maximum cost of $6,279,196 for the construction. When added to expenses already charged, such as for demolition and dirt work, the total cost of the project will be right at $7,288,693.

