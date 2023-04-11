Candy plant crews come through

Russell Stover employees and an Arkansas woman who is an IHS alum, have paid the past-due balances for school meals for dozens of students in the Iola district.

The candy factory employees raised $1,972.38, enough to cover all of the past-due balances at Iola Elementary School, Superintendent Stacey Fager said. The families of those 25 students have been notified.

The candy factory employees visited the elementary school on Thursday to deliver the check. Among the crew was the Easter Bunny who led students in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance that morning.