Candy plant crews come through

Russell Stover employees in Iola raised nearly $2,000 to cover past-due meal bills for Iola Elementary School students. The effort follows an IHS alum's efforts to do the same for high-schoolers who otherwise would be unable to attend prom.

April 11, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Iola Elementary School students host their parents for a school lunch in November in the new IES lunch room. Russell Stover Candies employees recently raised funds to pay all past-due balances for the elementary school students. Photo by Richard Luken

Russell Stover employees and an Arkansas woman who is an IHS alum, have paid the past-due balances for school meals for dozens of students in the Iola district.

The candy factory employees raised $1,972.38, enough to cover all of the past-due balances at Iola Elementary School, Superintendent Stacey Fager said. The families of those 25 students have been notified.

The candy factory employees visited the elementary school on Thursday to deliver the check. Among the crew was the Easter Bunny who led students in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance that morning. 

