CDL files for Chapter 11 protection
CDL Electric Co., which owns an office in Humboldt, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as has its parent company, CDL Holding Co.
CDL Electric Co., which owns an office in Humboldt, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as has its parent company, CDL Holding Co.
CDL Electric Co., which has an office in Humboldt, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as has its parent company, CDL Holding Company.
The first filing from CDL Electric was Nov. 6 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court; CDL Holding’s filing was processed four days later, on Monday, Nov. 10.
According to the company’s website, CDL operates out of 38 locations and serves 40,000 customers across the country.
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