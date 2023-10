Aviation is the kind of hobby that grabs hold of you at a young age and never lets go, according to a group of enthusiasts.

Tim Holt of Iola remembers when he got his first radio-controlled airplane. He was 10, and crashed it the same day. It took him a year to get it back in flying condition.

Monroe Trester of Iola was 7 and living in LaHarpe when he heard his first sonic boom. He’s kept an eye to the sky ever since.