CHANUTE — An effort to restrict transgender students in Chanute schools went nowhere Monday.

The Chanute Tribune reported that USD 413 Board of Education members declined to support a motion to adopt a policy separating bathrooms and locker rooms for transgender students.

The motion came from board member Scott McKinney. “I feel a policy separating bathrooms and locker rooms by sex at birth is not only appropriate, but necessary,” he said, according to the Tribune.