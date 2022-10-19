Chanute buys trucks

CHANUTE — Chanute city commissioners recently approved more than $1.6 million in equipment purchases that included a new fire truck and two new trash trucks, according to The Chanute Tribune.

Funding comes primarily through the American Rescue Plan Act allocated to cities and counties across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trash trucks, at $417,00 apiece, include a new system of trash collection. The trucks come equipped with a mechanical arm that automatically picks up 48- and 96-gallon cans. The change will require a two-man crew instead of the current three-man crew as well as one fewer trash truck.