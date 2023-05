CHANUTE — Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital’s Green Living Foundation received an $820,373 grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce to help complete its Impact Center, a new orthopedic clinic.

The Foundation raised $273,458 to qualify for The Building a Stronger Economy grant, according to The Chanute Tribune.

The funds will allow for a 20,000-square-foot parking lot, a canopy overhang at the entrance, signs and landscaping.