Chase leads to arrest

A driver was arrested Friday evening after leading law enforcement on a 15-minute chase through Iola.

Riva A. Stahl, 59, was taken into custody for charges of fleeing and eluding officers, expired registration and no liability insurance after the chase, which originated around 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of U.S. 54 and Kansas Drive.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers had attempted to stop Stahl because the trailer she was towing with her pickup had no lights. Her headlights also were off.