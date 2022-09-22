 | Fri, Sep 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Child struck by car near school

A scary incident this week in which a child was hit by a car near Iola Elementary School has elicited efforts from school and city officials to educate motorists — and children — about traffic safety.

By

Local News

September 22, 2022 - 2:34 PM

A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in the crosswalk at U.S. 54 and Kentucky Street on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Iola school officials are working to educate students and the public about how to safely cross streets around the new elementary school, after a student was hit by a car following school on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at 5:39 p.m. on Tuesday, when a 10-year-old child riding a bicycle entered the crosswalk at the intersection of Kentucky and U.S. 54. The child failed to obey the pedestrian signal with the red hand up telling people not to cross, according to a report from the Iola Police Department. 

When the light turned green, a vehicle proceeded eastbound, striking the child and bicycle. The driver was unable to see the child because a full-sized truck on the inside lane was blocking the view. 

Related
March 1, 2019
January 22, 2019
September 24, 2014
August 15, 2014
Most Popular