Child struck by car near school

Iola school officials are working to educate students and the public about how to safely cross streets around the new elementary school, after a student was hit by a car following school on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at 5:39 p.m. on Tuesday, when a 10-year-old child riding a bicycle entered the crosswalk at the intersection of Kentucky and U.S. 54. The child failed to obey the pedestrian signal with the red hand up telling people not to cross, according to a report from the Iola Police Department.

When the light turned green, a vehicle proceeded eastbound, striking the child and bicycle. The driver was unable to see the child because a full-sized truck on the inside lane was blocking the view.