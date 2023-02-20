Coffey County tapped for computer chip plant

BURLINGTON — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that EMP Shield, a Burlington-based company that specializes in protecting electronic devices from destructive magnetic pulses, plans to invest $1.9 billion in a computer chip manufacturing facility in rural Coffey County.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, from left, Lt. Gov. David Toland and Allen Community College President Bruce Moses pose for a photo Monday after Kelly’s announcement that a $1.9 billion computer chip plant will be built in Coffey County. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The facility will create more than 1,200 jobs averaging $66,000 annually, Kelly said at a news conference.

EMP Shield will build its facility on 300 acres in near Beto Junction in northern Coffey County.