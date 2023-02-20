 | Mon, Feb 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Coffey County tapped for computer chip plant

The EMP Shield microprocessing facility will bring more than 1,200 jobs to southeast Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly said. Allen Community College will work with EMP with workforce training.

By

Local News

February 20, 2023 - 5:52 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly speaks at a press conference Monday to announce plans for a $1.9 billion, 1,200-job computer chip manufacturing facility in rural Coffey County. Photo by Richard Luken

BURLINGTON — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that EMP Shield, a Burlington-based company that specializes in protecting electronic devices from destructive magnetic pulses, plans to invest $1.9 billion in a computer chip manufacturing facility in rural Coffey County.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, from left, Lt. Gov. David Toland and Allen Community College President Bruce Moses pose for a photo Monday after Kelly’s announcement that a $1.9 billion computer chip plant will be built in Coffey County.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The facility will create more than 1,200 jobs averaging $66,000 annually, Kelly said at a news conference. 

EMP Shield will build its facility on 300 acres in near Beto Junction in northern Coffey County.

Related
February 15, 2023
February 3, 2023
November 21, 2022
October 12, 2022
Most Popular