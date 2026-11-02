College acquires new outreach campus
Allen Community College trustees approved the purchase of a school building in Scranton, about 20 miles south of Topeka, with the intention of reopening the building as an outreach campus in northern Osage County.
Nearly four years after closing its outreach campus in Osage County, Allen Community College is once again gaining a physical presence in its northern tier.
College trustees voted, 4-1, Thursday to purchase a former preschool in Scranton.
Trustees agreed to the largely symbolic price of $1 to purchase the school, after Santa Fe Trail USD 434 school board members approved the deal earlier in October.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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