College debates scholarship plan
A scholarship committee is gathering information and seeking feedback from Allen Community College trustees about a “last dollar” scholarship program, to entice local students to attend ACC. One trustee wondered why the college did away with a grant program to benefit local high-schoolers.
How Allen Community College disseminates scholarship funds for Allen County students drew the spotlight at Thursday’s ACC Board of Trustees meeting.
At issue is a “last dollar” scholarship program, designed to cover remaining costs for local students whose scholarships or grants fall short of covering their needs.
With that much decided, a committee devised to oversee the program, “ran into issues,” said Kara Wheeler, Allen’s vice president of finance and operations.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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