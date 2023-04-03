 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Commerce officer shares success stories

April 3, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Craig VanWey of the Kansas Department of Commerce speaks Thursday with Iola Rotarians. REGISTER/TIM STAUFFER

Craig VanWey, the Kansas Department of Commerce’s manager for in-state business development, offered an overview of the department’s recent accomplishments and ongoing efforts at Iola Rotary Club’s meeting Thursday. A Parsons High graduate, VanWey joined the Commerce Department in 2004 and oversees economic development efforts in a 19-county region of southeast Kansas.

VanWey noted the Commerce Department has played a part in successful development projects in over 70 of Kansas’ 105 counties and touted the more than $15 billion in private capital investment the department has helped secure for the state since 2019. 

It’s not all Easy Street, though. VanWey noted a lack of housing, workforce shortages, inflation, and a lack of childcare options as significant obstacles to the state’s growth. During his presentation, VanWey listed a variety of proposals and initiatives designed to address these problems and further spur economic activity in Kansas.

