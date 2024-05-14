Concert to benefit Humanity House

Area musicians will team up Friday evening to raise money for a charity that provides food and housing assistance to those in need.

Dubbed “A Night for Humanity,” the concert features Damaris Kunkler and Atomic Possum at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds benefit Humanity House.

Kunkler, who lives in Humboldt, has performed at the Kansas State Fair multiple times and opened at music festivals for Flatland Cavalry and Kaitlin Butts. She has recorded two albums, “Come Sit By My Fire” and “Howl at the Moon.”

Kunkler describes her music as “spitfire, sassy and sweet. Just a woman and her guitar with pure emotional partnership.”

Atomic Possum formed in 2009 under the moniker “10 Pounds of Cheese,” but soon changed the name. The band features veteran musicians Cliff True of Eudora on drums, Richard Brockus of Ottawa on bass guitar, Leonard Louk of Kincaid on lead guitar, Chuck Johnson of Ottawa as lead singer, and Iola’s own Randy Maple on guitar and keyboards.

Atomic Possum plays a variety of classic rock, blues, country and original songs. They have performed at several Farm City Days events and at venues and events throughout the region.

Humanity House is a non-profit organization aimed at reducing poverty in Allen County. It offers a food pantry, utility and rent assistance, and programs that help people connect and learn. An American Sign Language class starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday.