Constitution and High Court history discussed

Former law professor and Secretary of State Kris Kobach visited Iola Saturday to discuss the Constitution, and how it has impacted Supreme Court rulings for generations. Kobach was in Iola for a campaign stop and to offer a "Constitution 101" class.

June 15, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Before his 2010 election as Kansas secretary of state, Kris Kobach taught constitutional law at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Now a candidate for U.S. Senate, Kobach was in town Saturday to discuss “Constitution 101” to a handful of Iolans. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

There’s a reason presidential politics, at some point, turn to the Supreme Court.

Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, now running for a U.S. Senate seat, spoke about the High Court, the Constitution and a number of other factors at a “Constitution 101” session Saturday in Iola. He presented his summation to a group of fewer than 10 at Bolling’s Eatery and Meatery.

Kobach has recently resumed campaigning after nearly three months of relative inactivity, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

