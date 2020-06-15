Constitution and High Court history discussed

There’s a reason presidential politics, at some point, turn to the Supreme Court.

Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, now running for a U.S. Senate seat, spoke about the High Court, the Constitution and a number of other factors at a “Constitution 101” session Saturday in Iola. He presented his summation to a group of fewer than 10 at Bolling’s Eatery and Meatery.

Kobach has recently resumed campaigning after nearly three months of relative inactivity, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.