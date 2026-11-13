Council debates park’s price tag
Iola City Council members debated this what’s needed to improve the city’s baseball and softball facilities, and how to pay for it — or if it’s better to build anew outside Riverside Park.
Upgrading Riverside Park’s six baseball and softball diamonds carries a price tag of more than $900,000, Iola City Council members were told Monday.
An ongoing discussion about the city’s recreational facilities — including whether the city should build anew outside the park because of flood concerns — continued Monday after City Administrator Matt Rehder gave Council members the projects’ price tags.
Rehder prefaced the report by noting the spreadsheet he was presenting is already too low, because of increased steel prices for chain link fencing and backstops at each of the fields.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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