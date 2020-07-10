Council to decide pool’s fate

Iola City Council members will decide Monday when, or if, the Iola Municipal Pool will open for the 2020 season.
The pool has yet to open because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As restrictions have been eased regarding public gatherings, some communities have opened their pools later than expected, while others have remained closed.
