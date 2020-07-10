Menu Search Log in

Council to decide pool’s fate

Iola City Council members will discuss Monday when the city's pool should open, or if it should open at all. The pool is among the city facilities off limits to the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

By

Local News

July 10, 2020 - 3:11 PM

The Iola Municipal Pool Photo by Richard Luken

Iola City Council members will decide Monday when, or if, the Iola Municipal Pool will open for the 2020 season.

The pool has yet to open because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As restrictions have been eased regarding public gatherings, some communities have opened their pools later than expected, while others have remained closed.

Related
June 10, 2020
June 5, 2020
May 27, 2020
May 15, 2020
Trending